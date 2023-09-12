After 40 Hour-Long Wait, Canada PM Trudeau Departs From Delhi Airport As Snag With Plane Resolved

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the G20 summit in New Delhi, India |

New Delhi: Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation finally made their departure from India after the technical issue with their plane was resolved on Tuesday (September 12), said reports. Earlier, there were reports that the flight on its way to India to get back the Canada PM was diverted due to reasons not mentioned. A snag in the aircraft of Canada PM Justin Trudeau forced him to extend his visit for over 40 hours in India following the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, the Canada government on Monday (September 11) said that the earliest possible departure of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation from Delhi would be Tuesday (September 12) late afternoon. Canada had said that the country's armed forces were continuing with their efforts to bring back the Prime Minister and his delegation home.

Canada Prime Minister and his delegation were scheduled to leave New Delhi after the G20 summit concluded on Sunday. However, they are stranded in India's national capital due to technical issues with their plane, according to reports.

Earlier, a source with knowledge about the matter, said that a ferry aircraft to fly Canada PM and delegation back was expected to land at the Delhi airport at around 10 pm on Monday. However, that didn't happen.

News agency PTI reported that in an e-mailed statement received by them from the Canadian Prime Minister's office, the Canadian Armed Forces said that the country was putting in its best efforts to get the delegation back home.

Read Also Indo-Canadian Ties Hit A Low

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)