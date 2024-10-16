 Canada Lists Samidoun As Terrorist Organization, Citing National Security Concerns
IANSUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
Protestors Rallying | X @ Samidoun Network

Ottawa: The Canadian government has said that it has listed Samidoun, known as the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, as a terrorist entity.

According to a news statement from Public Safety Canada, Samidoun has close links with and advances the interests of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which is a listed terrorist entity in Canada, the US, and the European Union.

Statement Of Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc

"The listing of Samidoun as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code sends a strong message that Canada will not tolerate this type of activity, and will do everything in its power to counter the ongoing threat to Canada's national security and all people in Canada," Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said in a statement.

article-image

Samidoun has been listed as a terrorist entity by the US and Germany, the statement said as reported by Xinhua news agency.

As a now-listed entity, Samidoun meets the definition of a "terrorist group" under Canada's Criminal Code which prohibits certain actions with terrorist groups, including those related to terrorist financing, travel, and recruitment, the statement added.

With the addition of Samidoun, there are now 78 terrorist entities listed under the Criminal Code, it said.

