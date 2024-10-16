 'India-Canada Ties Hit Rock Bottom Due To Justin Trudeau,' Says Ex-Diplomat Amid Row
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'India-Canada Ties Hit Rock Bottom Due To Justin Trudeau,' Says Ex-Diplomat Amid Row

'India-Canada Ties Hit Rock Bottom Due To Justin Trudeau,' Says Ex-Diplomat Amid Row

Anil Trigunayat, a former Diplomat said that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is responsible for the worsening relationship between both countries. Trigunayat said that Trudeau cultivated and "pandered to the anti-India extremists, terrorists and separatist groups.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 08:37 AM IST
article-image
Justin Trudeau | File

New Delhi: On the India-Canada row, Anil Trigunayat, a former Diplomat said that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is responsible for the worsening relationship between both countries.

Trigunayat said that Trudeau cultivated and "pandered to the anti-India extremists, terrorists and separatist groups." Talking to ANI, he said, "I think that the relationship between India and Canada has hit rock bottom and the complete credit for this goes to the current Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, who has made it a point to cultivate and to pander to the anti-India extremists, terrorists and separatist groups and is supporting them and unnecessarily has been making various blatant allegations against India and the killing of a terrorist called Nijjar and since then they have not provided any evidence," he said.

Former IFS officer and President of India Habitat Centre, Bhaswati Mukherjee said that the statement by Canada is extremely provocative.

She said, "The sharp statement that came from the Canadian side, was extremely provocative. It said that our high commissioner to Canada was the representative of the President of India to Canada and is a suspect in our murder assassination case, which implies that they are neither respecting the Indian convention nor are they giving any indication that they will issue his safety," he said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Viral Video: Fake Cop Threatens Legal Action, Demands ₹50,000 From Woman Smoking E-Cigarette In Powai; Here's What Happened Next
Mumbai Viral Video: Fake Cop Threatens Legal Action, Demands ₹50,000 From Woman Smoking E-Cigarette In Powai; Here's What Happened Next
Rakul Preet Singh Suffers Serious Injury After 80 Kg Deadlift Without Belt, Actress On Bed Rest
Rakul Preet Singh Suffers Serious Injury After 80 Kg Deadlift Without Belt, Actress On Bed Rest
Top 5 Stocks For October 16: Oberoi Realty, Cochin Shipyard, Raitel & Others In Focus
Top 5 Stocks For October 16: Oberoi Realty, Cochin Shipyard, Raitel & Others In Focus
Kylian Mbappe Labels Rape Reports 'Fake News', Representatives Calls Allegations 'False' And 'Slanderous'
Kylian Mbappe Labels Rape Reports 'Fake News', Representatives Calls Allegations 'False' And 'Slanderous'

Mukherjee further said that India reacted sharply as it is an independent sovereign country.

Read Also
India-Canada Faceoff: MEA Expels 6 Canadian Diplomats, Orders Departure By October 19 Amid Rising...
article-image

"Since we are not a banana Republican, but a proud, democratic, independent, sovereign country, we reacted sharply because no country in the world, unless it was a banana republic, would have reacted in any other way," she said.

India and Canada have been dealing with an unprecedented diplomatic crisis after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that Indian government agents were involved in the killing of Nijjar in Canada. India has rejected Canada's allegations, terming it "absurd" and "politically motivated."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India-Canada Row: Canadian Trade Minister Assures Businesses To Support Commercial Ties With...

India-Canada Row: Canadian Trade Minister Assures Businesses To Support Commercial Ties With...

'India-Canada Ties Hit Rock Bottom Due To Justin Trudeau,' Says Ex-Diplomat Amid Row

'India-Canada Ties Hit Rock Bottom Due To Justin Trudeau,' Says Ex-Diplomat Amid Row

Omar Abdullah Set To Take Oath As Chief Minister Of Jammu And Kashmir Today

Omar Abdullah Set To Take Oath As Chief Minister Of Jammu And Kashmir Today

Punjab: Bypolls To 4 Assembly Seats To Be Held On November 13

Punjab: Bypolls To 4 Assembly Seats To Be Held On November 13

Karnataka: Holiday Declared For Bengaluru Schools On Wednesday, October 16, Due To Heavy Rain...

Karnataka: Holiday Declared For Bengaluru Schools On Wednesday, October 16, Due To Heavy Rain...