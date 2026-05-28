Canada Horror: 22-Year-Old Indian Student From Gujarat Killed In Knife Attack

A tragic incident has come to light from Canada’s Niagara region. A 22-year-old woman from Gujarat was killed in a knife attack. The deceased has been identified as Vidhi Kalpeshbhai Meghani, a resident of Borsad in the Anand district of Gujarat.

Vidhi had been living in Canada for four years and was managing her studies with a part-time job, according to an NDTV report. The crime took place on May 15, though the motive for the attack is yet to be known.

Police have registered a murder case and are actively searching for the suspect.

In a similar incident earlier in the day, a Gujarati woman, identified as Meghna Patel, originally from Jantral village in Vijapur taluka of Gujarat’s Mehsana district, was tragically shot dead in the United States during an alleged robbery attempt at her store.

The shocking incident, which was captured on CCTV, has since circulated widely on social media, triggering grief and outrage among both Indian and local communities.

According to preliminary reports, Meghna Patel had been residing in the United States with her family for several years and was managing a convenience store at the time of the attack.