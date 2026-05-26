Chilling Robbery Caught On Cam: Gujarati Woman Shot Dead Inside US Convenience Store By Unknown Assailant

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A Gujarati woman, identified as Meghna Patel, originally from Jantral village in Vijapur taluka of Gujarat’s Mehsana district, was tragically shot dead in the United States during an alleged robbery attempt at her store.

The shocking incident, which was captured on CCTV, has since circulated widely on social media, triggering grief and outrage among both Indian and local communities.

Meghna Patel Had Been Living in US With Family

According to initial reports, Meghna Patel had been residing in the United States with her family for several years and was managing a convenience store at the time of the attack.

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Authorities believe the shooting may have been linked to a robbery attempt, though the motive remains under investigation.

CCTV Shows Suspect Entering Store as Customer

The surveillance footage shows a static, high-angle view of the store aisle, with Meghna Patel visible behind the counter near the cash registers and lottery ticket displays.

Moments later, a hooded and masked man, dressed in a dark jacket and camouflage-patterned pants, enters the store and walks calmly down the aisle toward the counter.

Brief Interaction Before Sudden Gunfire

As the suspect approaches the counter, there appears to be a brief exchange with Meghna Patel, with reports suggesting he posed as a customer before launching the attack.

Within seconds, the calm scene turns violent. The footage captures a sudden disturbance at the counter area, with objects seen flying as gunshots are fired.

Meghna Patel was critically injured in the attack and was declared dead shortly afterward.

Suspect Flees Immediately After Attack

After the shooting, the suspect is seen quickly taking something from the counter before fleeing down the aisle and exiting the store.

The available CCTV footage captures the suspect’s entry, the shooting, and his rapid escape, though it does not show events outside the store.

Police Investigating Robbery Motive

Law enforcement officials are investigating the case and suspect the shooting may have been carried out during an attempted robbery. Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage and gathering evidence to identify and apprehend the suspect.