Surrey: In a brazen attack on a person of Indian origin in Canada, the president of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey, Satish Kumar, was shot at by suspected Khalistani radicals.

The house of the temple president was targeted with at least 14 rounds fired on Thursday night (local time).

Fortunately, no one was injured in the firing incident.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)