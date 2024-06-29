Can Democrats Replace 81-Year-Old Biden From The US Presidential Race? Here Are Potential Candidates Against Trump

US President Joe Biden | File Image

Washington, DC: The US presidential election debates, held on June 27, have sparked reactions and criticisms worldwide. US President Joe Biden, who is 81 years old, received most of the criticism for his statements and behavior, with some attributing it to his age.

Speculations About Candidacy

Several Democratic officials have even speculated about the possibility of his withdrawal from the position and candidacy. The ministers told CNN reporters during the presidential debate on Thursday that Biden might not continue with his candidacy according to a report by BBC.

The New York Times is in legit panic-mode!! pic.twitter.com/Osj9TL788b — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) June 28, 2024

Biden's Replacement

There are speculations about who could be next in line to stand against Donald Trump, representing the Democratic Party, for the upcoming US elections scheduled to be held in November 2024. Three names that have been taking rounds

Kamala Harris:

The current US Vice President, Kamala Harris, has been speculated to stand against Biden as a powerful candidate against Donald Trump, who can represent the Democratic Party in the US elections of 2024.

Putting Joe Biden as the Democratic Presidential Candidate for the next US election is such a big mistake. It should have been Kamala Harris 🤷🏻 — Ana (@aeronstaana) June 28, 2024

Michelle Obama:

Democrats will make a hard play for the former first lady to run, tips veteran Republican political strategist Steve Bannon, a day after Joe Biden’s disappointing debate performance.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, reiterated his prediction that Democrats will “dump Biden” and choose former First Lady Michelle Obama as their party’s nominee.

Watching Biden’s excruciating debate performance tonight, I believe the odds are now greater than 80% that the Dems dump Biden.



Nine months ago, on Verdict I predicted that the Dems would replace Biden with Michelle Obama. I think that’s going to happen. https://t.co/CCn1g3YJ68 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 28, 2024

“Watching Biden’s excruciating debate performance tonight, I believe the odds are now greater than 80% that the Dems dump Biden,” Cruz said in a post on X, (formerly Twitter), during Thursday’s presidential debate. “Nine months ago, on Verdict I predicted that the Dems would replace Biden with Michelle Obama. I think that’s going to happen.”

Coming up live is THE REAL DEBATE:



8:45 pm ET / 5:45 pm PThttps://t.co/lsuMWx6y53 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 27, 2024

Alternate Choice

After the presidential debate, there is a swirl of conversation about the better candidate to become the next President of the United States. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the third candidate fighting as an Independent candidate among the two—Biden and Trump

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. held his own debate after being excluded from the CNN presidential debate. The event, called 'The Real Debate', was live-streamed on social platform X and featured Kennedy answering questions about inflation, COVID-19, and abortion rights.