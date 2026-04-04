Can Anyone Find Our Pilots? Please': Iran’s Ghalibaf Taunts US Over Downed Fighter Jet

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf took a swipe at the United States after reports emerged of an American fighter jet going down over southwestern Iran.

In a post on X, he mocked Washington’s strategy, saying the conflict had shifted from “regime change” to searching for missing pilots, sarcastically calling US actions “incredible progress.”

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F-15E Strike Eagle Reportedly Downed

The escalation comes amid reports that a US F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down. The aircraft, which carries both a pilot and a weapons systems officer, went down in Iranian territory.

According to US media accounts, American special forces managed to rescue one crew member, while the second remains missing, with Iranian forces reportedly attempting to locate the individual.

Limited Official Response From US

So far, both the White House and the Pentagon have not released detailed statements on the incident.

However, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation.

Tensions Continue to Rise

The development underscores growing tensions in the region, with both sides engaging in sharp rhetoric alongside military actions. Ghalibaf’s remarks reflect Iran’s attempt to project confidence while questioning the effectiveness of US strategy in the ongoing conflict.