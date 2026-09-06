California Plane Crash: 2 Killed, 2 Critically Injured After Aircraft Crashes Near Fresno Airport | X

California [US], September 6: Two people were killed, and two others were critically injured after a small plane crashed in northwest Fresno in California on Saturday afternoon (local time), ABC30 News, citing the Fresno Fire Department.

Crash near airport

According to ABC30 News, citing the Fresno Fire Department, the aircraft crashed near Sierra Sky Park Airport on Blythe Avenue, while the circumstances surrounding the crash remained unclear.

Two people died in the crash, while two others were taken to a hospital in critical condition, the department said.

Emergency response underway

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Fresno Police Department, Fresno Fire Department, PG&E, Fresno County Sheriff's Office and North Central Fire Department, ABC30 News reported.

The response came as authorities worked at the crash site near the airport, with further details awaited from officials.

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Investigation continues

Power was briefly disrupted for nearby residents following the crash, according to PG&E's outage map. The outage was subsequently restored.

The incident remained under investigation, with the cause of the crash not immediately known.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)