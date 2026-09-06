FPJ Exclusive: PIOs Exploit Agniveer Recruitment Ecosystem For Espionage, Probe Reveals

Security agencies are examining alleged attempts to target Agniveer aspirants through coaching institutes and intermediaries | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 5, 2026: National security agencies are probing an alleged Pakistan-based intelligence operation that sought to exploit the Agniveer recruitment ecosystem as a 'talent-spotting' platform to identify and cultivate promising Agniveer aspirants to potential espionage assets, officials familiar with the investigation said.

The agencies are examining the role of private coaching institutes and trainers involved in preparing Agniveer aspirants in Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi, who allegedly provided access to prospective candidates and, in some cases, shared information about their backgrounds, financial circumstances, interests and other personal vulnerabilities with intermediaries suspected of working for Pakistan-based intelligence operatives (PIOs), allegedly in exchange for monetary benefits.

Probe Focuses On Recruitment Ecosystem

The probe has assumed significance with the first batches of Agniveers approaching the end of their four-year engagement. The first batch recruited into the Indian Navy is expected to complete its tenure around November 2026, while the first Army and Air Force batches are expected to complete their four-year employment in December.

According to intelligence inputs being examined by the agencies, the suspected operation appears to have begun at the pre-induction stage where Pakistan-based handlers and their domestic proxy networks allegedly attempted to identify potential recruits through private coaching institutes and trainers, with the aim of establishing contact with potential candidates before they entered defence service. The strategy, officials said, was allegedly intended to cultivate selected candidates over an extended period, rather than taking the risk of trying to compromise personnel after formal military induction. Once successfully inducted into the services, these compromised individuals were allegedly exploited to gain unauthorised access to classified information, critical military procedures, and sensitive defence bases.

Investigators suspect the strategy was designed to give PIO handlers an early window into the backgrounds, financial circumstances and vulnerabilities of 18 to 21-year-old potential recruits, including vulnerability to honey-trap operations, allowing them to conduct a gradual assessment of each candidate’s personal situation and willingness to share information. PIO-hired intermediaries then allegedly established contact with the selected candidates while they were preparing to join the Army, Navy or Air Force, thereby gaining an opportunity to build familiarity and trust with the aspirants over a prolonged period.

Alleged Honey-Trap Operations

In certain cases, the operatives allegedly created fictitious social-media profiles, including profiles posing as young women expressing romantic or sexual interest in Agniveer aspirants. Once the contact was established, the relationships were cultivated gradually, through daily conversations, flattery, emotional attention and exploiting feelings of loneliness, emotional vulnerability or the desire for companionship. In some cases, the interactions allegedly progressed to intimate conversations, video calls and discussions about meeting in person.

The operatives then allegedly sought to deepen the candidates’ trust and gradually elicit increasingly sensitive personal information, including details about their training, military environment and postings. The information and emotional bonds thus developed were allegedly exploited to influence targeted candidates and, eventually, persuade them to engage in espionage activities.

Investigators suspect that some candidates may have shared such information without initially recognising the underlying intelligence-gathering objective. However, by the time a candidate understood the alleged intent, investigators suspect the relationship had often progressed to a stage where withdrawing from further communication or information-sharing became nearly impossible, possibly due to blackmail, fear of exposure or other forms of pressure, including the threat of disclosure of intimate material.

Information Allegedly Sold On Black Market

In some cases, the agencies have found that information obtained through these interactions was subsequently used by the operatives to develop profiles of military establishments, training arrangements and operational practices.

The Free Press Journal has accessed classified information pertaining to several recent cases under investigation by security agencies. However, owing to the confidential nature of the probes, details of the individual cases cannot be disclosed. The sensitivity of some of the cases can be gauged from the fact that investigators have found indications that certain information - allegedly obtained from the recruitment ecosystem - was subsequently sold in an intelligence black market described by investigators as an “international intelligence and secret data retail outlet” linked to international intelligence networks.

Coaching Institutes Under Scanner

According to the agencies, the coaching institutes play a key role in this espionage operation as the trainers become the middlemen introducing PIO-hired intermediaries as “officers of a security agency.” These intermediaries built immediate trust with the candidates and their families, while offering financial assistance or other forms of support. Investigators have found that the candidates were allegedly kept under contact throughout the recruitment process, including the Common Entrance Examination (CEE), Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and medical examination. The contact allegedly enabled the intermediaries to track the candidates’ progress, monitor their personal circumstances and assess their vulnerabilities.

Investigators have found that the structural framework of the Agniveer scheme, specifically the provision where only a fraction of recruits transition to full-time regular service after their four-year tenure—was systematically exploited by PIO handlers to maintain leverage over candidates facing uncertainty about their future employment.

By the time a candidate cleared the recruitment process and entered the four-year Agniveer engagement, the handlers allegedly weaponised the uncertainty surrounding the service tenure. The handlers and trainers allegedly exploited the candidates over the uncertainty of being selected for regular employment in the defence forces, the agency said, by offering assurances that arrangements would be made to ensure their families received ongoing financial support, guaranteeing that recruits would face no economic hardship even if they failed to secure permanent selection. The investigative agencies also believe that the scheme structure of Agniveer, allowing only 25% of candidates to enter a full-time service, is being exploited by PIO handlers.

Former Agniveers Also Under Watch

A critical dimension under examination by security agencies involves the long-term risk posed to other security and administrative establishments. Investigators are probing whether the remaining 75% of the former Agniveers, upon failing to secure regular Army retention, could be recruited under reservation quotas into key security forces - such as the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) - thereby creating vectors for internal penetration and data leakage. Similarly, former Agniveers who secure alternative government employment could potentially be targeted for unauthorised access to sensitive civilian or administrative data.

Investigators are also examining the possibility that those who fail to secure regular employment after completing their four-year tenure, particularly candidates facing financial distress or substance-dependence issues, could be vulnerable to renewed approaches through the same coaching instructors or intermediaries, who could potentially persuade individuals into providing information in exchange for money or other assistance.

Also Watch:

Communication Chain Under Investigation

Investigators suspect that, in some cases, candidates may have shared important information with intermediaries through their trainers. Agencies are now reconstructing the entire communication chain involving candidates, trainers and intermediaries. The investigation is examining the frequency of contact, the nature of information sought, the payments made, and how the information was transmitted to Pakistan-based handlers or other intelligence-linked networks.

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