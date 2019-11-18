California: 4 killed after attack at football watch party in Fresno

The shooting was first reported to the police around 8 p.m. on Sunday (local time). Reid said that four men, aged between 25-30 years, had conducted the shooting.

While the ones who were sustained injuries in the incident were shifted the Community Regional Medical Center, the police added.

There were about 35 people at the house for a football watch party when the suspect approached on foot and opened fire, Reid said.

"My heart goes out to the families that are victims of this senseless violence," Reid said.

"We are going to do everything we can to find out who the perpetrators are and bring them to justice," he added.