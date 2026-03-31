'Buy Oil From US Or...': President Donald Trump's Suggestion To UK, Other Countries Over Strait Of Hormuz

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Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, in a message to countries that did not support the US in strikes against Iran, said, "Go get your own oil." In a post on Truth Social, he wrote that the countries that "refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran" should either buy oil from the US or go through the Strait of Hormuz and "just take it."

"All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT," Trump's post read.

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Further in his attack, he said, "You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!"

Read Also Iran Parliament Approves Proposal To Levy Toll In Strait Of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz is located between Iran and Oman and is one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints. Significant global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments pass through it every day. More than a month after the US and Israel launched their first strikes, Iran maintains its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz.