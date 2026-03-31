Iran Parliament Approves Proposal To Levy Toll In Strait Of Hormuz

The Iranian parliament’s security committee has approved a proposal to impose tolls on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz as an effort to tighten control over the strategically important passage for global trade.

According to reports, vessels using the waterway for trade, energy transport, and food supply may be required to pay transit fees to Iran. While the detailed structure of the toll system has not been disclosed yet, reports suggest that the measure could formalise Iran’s stronghold over the passage since the start of the war.

Iran has already restricted access to the Strait for ships linked to countries it considers hostile, including the United States and Israel.

In recent weeks, only a limited number of vessels from select countries have been allowed to pass after coordination with Iranian authorities.

The toll will also act as a geopolitical tool to counter US sanctions and generate revenue for the war-torn country.

Iranian lawmakers argued that countries benefiting from the security of the route must compensate Tehran for ensuring safe passage.

The development could have far-reaching implications for global energy markets, as any additional cost or restriction on the Strait is likely to push oil prices higher and disrupt already strained supply chains.

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With limited alternative routes available, global shipping and energy flows remain highly vulnerable to further escalation in the region.

Over the last month, trade through the Strait has come to a halt as the war began in the region. The narrow waterway off the coasts of Oman and Iran is essential to keeping energy prices at reasonable levels. Almost 20 percent of the world’s total energy shipments pass through the Strait.

Iran has used its strategic geography to choke the Strait as its energy infrastructure came under attack. US President Donald Trump is also looking to wind down the war even if the Strait does not reopen.