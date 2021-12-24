Bur Dubai's Krishna Temple becomes first worship place in UAE to launch its own QR code

Dubai: An ancient Hindu temple situated in Bur Dubai, which dates back to 1902, has become the first place of worship in the United Arab Emirates to launch its own QR code. The members of the Krishna Temple in Bur Dubai — established by the Mercantile Hindu Community of Thatta (Sind) — in collaboration with Dubai Police and the Community Development Authority (CDA), launched its QR code on Thursday, Gulf News reported

What purpose will the QR code serve?

The QR code, which will be placed at different areas in Dubai, can be scanned by residents and tourists alike. It will enable them to log on to the Temple website, get an overview of its history, heritage, take a look at photographs and gain information about upcoming festive occasions, cultural programmes and the temple’s timings.

Thursday's function was attended by dignitaries from Dubai Police, CDA, the Indian Consulate and members of the Thattai Bhatia community in Dubai. Those present included Brigadier Rashid Khaifa Al Falasi of Dubai Police, senior officials of CDA, Chiranjeev Vishal Goswami, the heir-apparent of Nathdwara Temple in Rajasthan, India, Lalit Karani, chairman of the MHCT in Dubai, and Ashish Dabas, the Vice-Consul General at Indian Consulate in Dubai, among other prominent community members.

The Thattai Bhatia is a business community that came to this place from Thatta- a town in Sind from undivided India. The members of this community settled and established themselves in UAE and carry a history of a couple of centuries of having trading relations with this region. Members of the community arrived to the then Trucial States during the mid-1800s.

Many members of the Thattai Bhatia community shared interesting stories of their long association with the Krishna temple that they have been visiting for more than 50 years.

Recollecting the history of the Krishna Temple, Karani said: “While our community has records of this temple from 1935, Dubai officials have records of the temple that date back to 1902. The Thattai Bhatia community came to UAE in the mid-1800 and was basically trading in pearls, clothes and other valuables.”

Vice-chairperson of the temple committee, Ram Pancholia, who has been going to the temple since 1968, shared his grandfather Naraindas Jethanand came from Thatta in the 1880s and set up his business here.

"My grandfather lived in Sharjah and a smaller version of this temple was first established there and later moved to Dubai. By the time my grandfather passed away in 1971, he had spent 60 years here. Most of the senior members of our community visit the temple daily,” he added.

Treasurer of the Krishna Temple, Jayant Gajaria, recollected visiting the temple when he was four years old. “I was born in Mumbai in 1955. My parents lived here and she went to Mumbai for the delivery. I used to attend Bharat Vidyalaya School in the vicinity of the temple from the age of four. That school was the forerunner to the Indian High School. I recall ringing the metallic bell of the school, which was next to the temple.

"I recall those days when water was supplied on donkey-backs and we had no electricity at night. We would watch all the great leaders of the UAE walk to the majlis every day. To this date, I visit the temple every day and the third and fourth generations of my family, too, are following in my footsteps,” said Gajaria.

Secretary of the temple, Ashok Bhatia, said that the new QR code symbolizes the modernisation of the temple and would make the history and heritage surrounding the temple accessible to all.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 01:36 PM IST