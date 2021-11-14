Bulgaria: At least 3 dead in hospital after fire breaks out in Covid-19 ward

At least three Covid-19 patients admitted to a hospital in Bulgaria's southeastern town of Sliven were killed after a fire broke out on Sunday, the officials said.

Chief of the local fire brigade, Vladimir Demirev, told reporters that the fire broke out in the Covid-19 ward at around 2:40 am on the 4th floor where three male Covid positive patients were put under care.

“Two of the patients died on the spot, while the third one was transported to an emergency hospital where he has died of his severe burns,” Demirev said.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and an investigation was launched to establish the cause.

On Sunday, health authorities reported 8,178 patients in COVID-19 wards, 745 of them in intensive care.

Further details are awaited.

(with agency inputs)

