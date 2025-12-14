 Brown University Shooting: Suspect At Large As Campus Remains Locked Down
At least two students were killed and nine others wounded in a shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island during final exams. The male suspect, dressed in black, remains at large, prompting a campus-wide lockdown. Police, state agencies and the FBI are investigating the incident, which occurred near academic buildings, officials said.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 12:10 PM IST
Brown University Shooting: Suspect At Large As Campus Remains Locked Down | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Rhode Island (United States): The suspected Brown University shooter, who is still at large, is a male dressed in black, police said, adding that an extensive search is underway.

As the shooter is still at large, the university said that the campus remained in lockdown, urging all members of the community to remain vigilant and shelter in place.

At least two people were killed and nine others wounded Saturday afternoon (local time) at Brown University in Providence, the US state of Rhode Island, campus officials said.

The two fatal victims and eight of the injured were students at Brown University, President Christina Paxson told a news conference on Saturday evening, reports Xinhua news agency.

Six of the injured are in critical but stable condition, one is in critical condition, and another is stable, local media reported, citing the hospital.

Police said the incident occurred near an academic and research area on campus, where students were in the midst of their second day of final exams. Law enforcement officers were dispatched to the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said the deadly shooting took place at the Barus and Holley building, which houses classrooms and laboratory space for the university's engineering and physics departments.

US President Donald Trump said Saturday afternoon that he had been briefed on the shooting and that the FBI is on the scene.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said state police and the state emergency management agency are coordinating with local law enforcement in response to the incident.

Brown University is a nonprofit research institution with some 7,300 undergraduate students and over 3,000 graduate students, according to its website.

Saturday's incident occurred on the eve of the 13th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in the state of Connecticut, where a gunman killed 20 first-graders and six educators, marking one of the deadliest school shootings in the country's history.

Gun violence has been a severe problem for US society for decades. In the year 2025, the country has seen 389 mass shootings, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,100 children and teenagers under the age of 17, both on and off campus, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The archive defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people, excluding the perpetrator, are shot or killed.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

