British police release CCTV images of woman believed to have made sexual remarks to 8-year-old at Waterloo station

The British Transport Police are investigating an incident where a woman made sexually explicit comments to an 8-year-old boy at London's Waterloo Station and tried to lure him away from his family.

Reportedly, the woman approached the boy, who was sitting with his family on a bench at Waterloo station at around 8 pm on Wednesday, December 22 and made comments inciting him to engage in sexual activity.

The mother heard the sexually explicit comment the woman made to her son at confronted the woman right there.

The police authorities have released CCTV images showing a woman wearing a yellow jacket at the Waterloo station at the time of the incident.

The police said that they believe the woman in the CCTV images may have information that could help their investigation. "Witnesses or anyone with any information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 499 of 22/12/21 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111," the police notice read.

