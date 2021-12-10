Saudi Arabia: Dozens of camels barred from beauty contest due to botox

We surely know about various beauty contests held for humans, but a very few would be aware that even camels have it to the ramp.

Yes! You read it right, the animal too has a chance to win for its beauty. Just like how humans crave and hold craze over unrealistic beauty standards, and trying to look perfect through cosmetics, etc, the camel too probably try out some beauty hacks.

But apparently, the animal was barred from getting into the Saudi Arabia beauty contest for having done a botox. The camels would be no longer eligible to win the contest’s $66M prize.

According to reports, More than three dozen camels have been banned from Saudi Arabia beauty contests after the authorities did a crackdown on Botox injections and other artificial touch-ups. 40 camels in total were disqualified from the contest for the same reason.

'Artificial techniques such as botox, facelift and other cosmetic injections are not allowed and are strictly prohibited. However, judges at the event are now using 'specialised and advanced' technology to crack down on any artificial enhancements to these visually appealing mammals, in a bid to make the contest fairer for entrants, the report further read.

The judges and jurors usually select the prettiest camel based on the shape of its head, neck, humps, dress and posture.

ALSO READ Rohit Sharma takes over Virat Kohli on ODI Captainship; netizens react

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 01:38 PM IST