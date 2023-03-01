Brief outage at Twitter crashes 'Following' and 'For You' timelines of users; now restored

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

On Wednesday, Twitter experienced yet another outage, causing thousands of users worldwide to be unable to access the platform for two hours. Twitter services were restored at the time of this report being published.

Following and For You feeds disappear for two hours

During the outage, instead of displaying tweets on the platform's homepage, the Following and For You feeds showed a message that said "Welcome to Twitter".

𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗯𝘆 𝗠𝘂𝘀𝗸

According to Twitter users, the platform's recent outage is believed to be a result of Musk firing some engineers in the latest round of layoffs.

Twitter Support has not provided any information about the reason for the outage yet, but the site has been experiencing more glitches since Elon Musk took over and there were widespread layoffs. It appears that the company is slowly deteriorating, with reports of internal tools like Slack and Jira shutting down without notice, forcing employees to take unscheduled days off.

