e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessEx-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey launches his new app Bluesky on App Store

Ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey launches his new app Bluesky on App Store

Its AT Protocol, similar to the ActivityPub behind Mastodon, allows social networking via independent, interconnected servers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
article-image

Shortly after launching microblogging platform Twitter, Jack Dorsey had been forced out as CEO in 2008 by investors reportedly concerned about his focus towards sewing classes and parties. A year later in 2009 he created another platform Square, and the entrepreneur has taken the same route after his second exit from Twitter in 2021. As Elon Musk struggles with a 40 per cent dip in Twitter's ad revenues, Jack Dorsey is already testing his new social media platform Bluesky.

Read Also
Jack Dorsey vs Elon Musk: Former CEO isn’t happy with the changes made to key feature
article-image

Ushering in a new era of social media

Available for users via invitation only on Apple's App Store, the vehicle for Dorsey's return to social media took shape within Twitter. After TikTok democratised content creation, Bluesky provides an open source protocol, to decentralise social networking. Its AT Protocol, similar to the ActivityPub behind Mastodon, allows social networking via independent, interconnected servers, instead of one server owned by a firm.

Read Also
Jack Dorsey tests his own social network to rival Twitter now led by Musk
article-image

What's on offer upfront?

Simply speaking, Bluesky offers a button to create 256-character posts with images, along with options to share and block accounts. It has been able to clock 2,000 downloads so far in its testing phase. This success on App Store has also led to the anticipation that Bluesky may soon be launched for everyone.

Read Also
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reveals his biggest regret about the microblogging platform; check...
article-image

Joining the Fediverse

This kind of service already attracting people towards Mastodon, is opening doors to a new age for social media, as Twitter and Facebook struggle to keep up. Bluesky is joining platforms which operate in the Fediverse, which is a term for the federated universe. Dorsey also explained Bluesky as a reason for leaving Twitter, since he didn't want it to be controlled by a company.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Govt suspends Centre for Policy Research's foreign funding license post tax raids

Govt suspends Centre for Policy Research's foreign funding license post tax raids

Mahindra sells 58,801 vehicles with an 8% growth in February

Mahindra sells 58,801 vehicles with an 8% growth in February

Investment banker turned entrepreneur Rishi Vaidya brings financial feasibility to carbon neutrality

Investment banker turned entrepreneur Rishi Vaidya brings financial feasibility to carbon neutrality

Bajaj Auto sales dip 11% in February on export woes

Bajaj Auto sales dip 11% in February on export woes

MG Motor India February sales fall 7% to 4,193 units

MG Motor India February sales fall 7% to 4,193 units