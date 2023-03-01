Ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey launches his new app Bluesky on App Store

Shortly after launching microblogging platform Twitter, Jack Dorsey had been forced out as CEO in 2008 by investors reportedly concerned about his focus towards sewing classes and parties. A year later in 2009 he created another platform Square, and the entrepreneur has taken the same route after his second exit from Twitter in 2021. As Elon Musk struggles with a 40 per cent dip in Twitter's ad revenues, Jack Dorsey is already testing his new social media platform Bluesky.

Ushering in a new era of social media

Available for users via invitation only on Apple's App Store, the vehicle for Dorsey's return to social media took shape within Twitter. After TikTok democratised content creation, Bluesky provides an open source protocol, to decentralise social networking. Its AT Protocol, similar to the ActivityPub behind Mastodon, allows social networking via independent, interconnected servers, instead of one server owned by a firm.

What's on offer upfront?

Simply speaking, Bluesky offers a button to create 256-character posts with images, along with options to share and block accounts. It has been able to clock 2,000 downloads so far in its testing phase. This success on App Store has also led to the anticipation that Bluesky may soon be launched for everyone.

Joining the Fediverse

This kind of service already attracting people towards Mastodon, is opening doors to a new age for social media, as Twitter and Facebook struggle to keep up. Bluesky is joining platforms which operate in the Fediverse, which is a term for the federated universe. Dorsey also explained Bluesky as a reason for leaving Twitter, since he didn't want it to be controlled by a company.