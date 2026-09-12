BRICS Summit 2026: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan In Delhi Amid Tensions

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Delhi | X

New Delhi, September 12, 2026: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit on Saturday.

Meeting Amid Regional Strain

The meeting assumed significance as relations between the two sides came under severe strain after Iran targeted many US bases in the UAE in the last few months as part of its retaliation to the US attacks on Iranian installations.

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, met Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi and discussed regional and international issues, de-escalation, stability, and efforts to advance regional peace and development. pic.twitter.com/vEWoB6u1pt — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) September 12, 2026

"Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with UAE Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit," the Iranian embassy said on social media.

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Talks On Strait Of Hormuz

The meeting came amid reports about Iran's plans to meet members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Iraq in Oman on September 14 to discuss an agreement on transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

It will be the first such meeting since the start of the West Asia conflict.

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