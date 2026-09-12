BRICS 2026: President Pezeshkian Explores Iranian Hall | X

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who arrived in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit, explored the Iranian Hall, a heritage space showcasing the country's rich cultural and artistic traditions. His visit highlighted the cultural exchange between India and Iran alongside the diplomatic discussions at the summit. During his visit to New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit, President Pezeshkian held an official meeting with Indian President Droupadi Murmu at the palace. The setting carries a deep historical connection to Iran.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

President Pezeshkian visits Rashtrapati Bhavan

Iranian President, who arrived in Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit, visited India's Presidential Palace (Rashtrapati Bhavan), where the famous Ashok Hall features a massive ceiling painting of Fath-Ali Shah Qajar. During his visit, the Iranian President held an official meeting with Indian President Droupadi Murmu at the palace. President Pezeshkian explored Ashok Hall, which acts as the palace's central tribute to Iranian heritage. The centerpiece of the hall's ceiling features a massive oil-on-canvas painting titled Fath-Ali Shah at the Hunt. It was created around 1810 by the Iranian court artist Mihr 'Ali during the reign of Fath-Ali Shah Qajar, the second Shah of Qajar Iran.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Iranian Hall’s cultural significance

The Iranian Hall offers visitors a glimpse into Iran's centuries-old artistic legacy, with displays reflecting its architecture, craftsmanship, carpets, calligraphy and traditional decorative arts. The space also draws attention to Iran's historic Qajar era, particularly the reign of Fath-Ali Shah Qajar, who ruled Iran from 1797 to 1834.

Who was Fath-Ali Shah Qajar?

Fath-Ali Shah was the second ruler of the Qajar dynasty and is remembered for his distinctive patronage of art and architecture. His reign witnessed the development of elaborate courtly traditions, monumental paintings and richly decorated palaces.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He also became one of the most recognisable figures in Persian royal art. Portraits commissioned during his reign often depicted him with a long black beard, elaborate robes, jewellery and the distinctive Kayanid crown, reinforcing the grandeur of the Qajar monarchy.

Iranian heritage on display

The Iranian Hall provides an opportunity to understand how Persian artistic traditions evolved across centuries. Qajar-era art is particularly notable for combining traditional Persian motifs with influences that entered Iran through growing contact with Europe. Paintings, textiles, carpets, ceramics and decorative objects from Iran's artistic heritage demonstrate the importance of craftsmanship in the country's cultural identity.