Israel To Allow Humanitarian Aid From Egypt To Gaza After US President Biden's 'Request'

In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Wednesday announced that the country would allow Humanitarian Aid to Gaza from Egypt.

The statement said, "In light of the sweeping and vital American support for the war effort, as well as US President Biden's request for basic humanitarian assistance, the streamlined Security Cabinet unanimously decided the following.

1. Humanitarian Aid to Gaza: Israel will not allow the transfer of humanitarian assistance from its territory to the Gaza Strip until their captives are returned.

2. Access to Captives: Israel is pressing for Red Cross visits with their captives and is actively seeking broad international support for this urgent demand.

3. Limited Humanitarian Aid from Egypt: In compliance with President Biden's request, Israel will not impede the delivery of humanitarian aid from Egypt, as long as it is limited to provisions such as food, water, and medicine. This assistance is intended for the civilian population in the southern Gaza Strip and those relocating there. However, Israel's condition is that these supplies must not reach Hamas, the militant organization. Any supplies discovered to be destined for Hamas will be intercepted.

Biden visit and hospital strike outrage

The decision comes hours after US President Joe Biden landed in Israel and held discussion with PM Netanyahu. This also comes a day after an alleged Israeli strike hit a hospital in northern Gaza, killing over 500 Palestinians.

The hospital tragedy drew global condemnation and demand for allowing humanitarian assistance to Gaza grew louder.

The decision to allow the humanitarian aid is being seen as the result of President Biden pressing PM Netanyahu for allowing the same in the wake of outrage over Gaza hospital strike.

