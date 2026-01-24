Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Accuses Donald Trump Of Attempting To Create A New UN & Be Its Sole Owner

US President Donald Trump (L) & Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R) | File Pics

Brasilia: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that US President Donald Trump attempts to create a new United Nations and be its sole owner.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's Statement

"President Trump is proposing to create a new UN and that he alone is the owner of the UN," Lula said on Friday, at an event organized by the Landless Rural Workers Movement in Brazil's northeastern state of Bahia, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said that the world is facing a "very critical" political moment, with multilateralism being thrown out in favor of unilateralism, adding that the "law of the strongest" is increasingly shaping international relations and the UN Charter is being "torn apart."

Lula said he has intensified diplomatic contacts in recent weeks to help build an international response to strengthen multilateralism, citing talks with the leaders of Russia, China, India, Hungary and Mexico, among others.

The goal, he said, is to explore the possibility of an international meeting to reaffirm commitment to multilateralism and prevent "the force of arms and intolerance of any country in the world" from prevailing.

Earlier Lula da Silva criticised Trump for attempting to "rule the world" through social media.

"Have you noticed that Trump wants to rule the world through Twitter?" Lula said at a public event in Rio Grande, a municipality in Brazil's southern state of Rio Grande do Sul.

"He says something different every day. It's not possible. And do you think it's possible to treat people with respect if we don't look them in the face? To think of them as objects rather than human beings?" he added.

Speaking at a ceremony for the handover of 1,276 homes, as part of a housing program expected to benefit approximately 5,000 people in southern Brazil, Lula referred to Trump while noting the need to "restore humanism in social relations."

He also urged the public to discourage the overuse of cellphones and defend his policy initiated in 2024 to ban them in elementary and middle school grades.

Brazil's president has not yet publicly commented on Trump's invitation to join the so-called "Board of Peace" to oversee developments in the Gaza Strip.

