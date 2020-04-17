Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro sacks health minister after dispute over COVID-19 response

Brasilia: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday sacked health minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta after the latter criticised the president for refusing to abide by the ministry's social distancing guidelines amid coronavirus crisis.

The president also named oncologist Nelson Teich as the new health minister, reported The Washington Post.

Bolsonaro described Mandetta's departure as a "mutual divorce." "I do not condemn, I do not recriminate, and I do not criticize Minister Mandetta," Bolsonaro told reporters at the Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia.