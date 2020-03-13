Brazilian President Bolsonaro's press secretary tests positive for coronavirus days after meeting Donald Trump

Brasilia: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications chief, who met Donald Trump last weekend at his Florida resort, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the government said Thursday.

Fabio Wajngarten, chief spokesman for the Brazilian government, travelled with Bolsonaro last Saturday to Tuesday to the United States, where the far-right leader -- who has been dubbed a "Tropical Trump" -- met with his US counterpart. Wajngarten, who posted a picture to his Instagram account that shows him side-by-side with Trump, developed flu-like symptoms and tested positive for the virus that has become a global pandemic, the Brazilian presidency said in a statement.

Trump said he was unconcerned, and downplayed his contact with "the press aide," apparently referring to Wajngarten. "I did hear something about that. We had dinner together in Florida, in Mar-a-Lago, with the entire delegation. I don't know if the press aide was there. If he was there, he was there. But we did nothing very unusual," he said.