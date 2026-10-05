Brazil Presidential Election Heads to October 25 Runoff As Flavio Bolsonaro, Lula Fail To Secure Majority |

Brasilia: Brazil's presidential election will head to a runoff between incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, Flavio Bolsonaro, on October 25, after neither candidate secured the majority required to win in the first round, Al Jazeera reported, citing election authorities.

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With more than 97 per cent of votes counted, Flavio Bolsonaro was ahead with 47.45 per cent of valid votes, while Lula secured 44.66 per cent, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The result puts Bolsonaro, the eldest son of Jair Bolsonaro, ahead of Lula after a first round in which neither candidate crossed the 50 per cent threshold required for an outright victory.

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The runoff will bring the two leading candidates back into contention on October 25. The next presidential term is scheduled to begin on January 5, 2027.

The first-round result was notable, as Flavio Bolsonaro's showing was stronger than several opinion polls had projected ahead of the election.

Earlier surveys had indicated a close contest, with Lula holding a marginal lead in the first round.

Around 160 million registered voters were eligible to participate in Sunday's election, which also included contests for legislators, governors and senators.

Brazil's electronic voting system enabled the vote count to progress rapidly after polling stations closed.

Flavio Bolsonaro, 45, of the Liberal Party, voted in Rio de Janeiro and had expressed confidence in securing a first-round victory.

“Brazil needs change. It cannot bear any more suffering, such as high taxes, so many women killed,” he said, as quoted by Al Jazeera, while also telling reporters he wanted to “free the Brazilian people”.

Lula, 80, of the Workers' Party, is seeking a fourth non-consecutive presidential term. He previously served as president from 2003 to 2010 and has campaigned on continuing social programmes aimed at addressing inequality.

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Flavio Bolsonaro has campaigned on a tough approach to crime and insecurity and has pledged closer cooperation with US President Donald Trump.

His father, Jair Bolsonaro, is serving a 27-year prison sentence over his role in a coup plot following his defeat by Lula in the 2022 election by 1.8 percentage points.

The election campaign was dominated by concerns over crime, insecurity and the high cost of living, while corruption and concerns about US intervention in Brazil's domestic affairs also featured prominently.

A recent Quaest survey cited violence as the biggest concern among respondents at 31 per cent, followed by corruption at 20 per cent, the economy at 19 per cent and healthcare at 12 per cent.

The October 25 runoff will now decide the next president, with neither Lula nor Flavio Bolsonaro having secured the majority required to win the presidency in the first round.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)