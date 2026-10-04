Australian Envoy Philip Green Visits Ladakh, Rides Bactrian Camel; Know His Travel Itinerary | X

Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green recently visited the Union Territory of Ladakh, exploring its unique landscapes, culture and heritage. During his visit, the Australian envoy also experienced one of the region’s distinctive attractions: a ride on a double-hump Bactrian camel.

On September 9, 2026, Philip Green travelled via the Shatabdi Express from New Delhi to Chandigarh. Following advice from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, he took the rail journey to explore regional economic opportunities in Punjab and Haryana and interact with local passengers.

Green is the latest Delhi-based foreign envoy to visit Ladakh, following Norway’s Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener, who also visited the Union Territory.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Philip Green’s Ladakh Visit

During his visit, Green explored some of Ladakh’s prominent destinations and experienced the region beyond its well-known mountain landscapes. His Bactrian camel ride was among the highlights of the trip, offering a glimpse into one of the traditional experiences associated with Ladakh.

The Bactrian camel, recognisable by its two humps, is closely associated with the cold desert landscapes of Ladakh. These camels are particularly found in the Nubra Valley, where they have historically been used as pack animals and are now also a popular attraction for visitors.

Exploring Ladakh’s Landscapes

Ladakh is known for its high-altitude mountains, monasteries, valleys and distinctive cultural traditions. The region attracts travellers from across India and abroad for its dramatic landscapes and Buddhist heritage.

The Union Territory is home to several popular destinations, including Leh, Nubra Valley, Pangong Lake and Khardung La. Its monasteries, traditional villages and unique natural environment are also an important part of the region’s tourism appeal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Green Shared Ladakh Itinerary

On Sunday, October 4, 2026, Philip Green shared his Ladakh itinerary on his social media account, X. He wrote, “Bucket list experience! ✅ I've just been trekking in the incomparable #Ladakh Himalaya, including hiking the Lasermo La pass, at 5,400 metres. Thank you India! 🇮🇳 @lg_ladakh @utladakhtourism.”

Visits by foreign envoys to Ladakh also offer an opportunity to experience the region’s culture and geography firsthand. Such visits can provide international representatives with a closer understanding of the Union Territory and its diverse heritage.