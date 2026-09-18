Sonam Wangchuk Announces 20-km Padyatra On September 23 For Ladakh’s Culture, Environment And Democracy | VIDEO

Sonam Wangchuk has revised his planned Ladakh march to a symbolic 20-km padyatra ahead of the September 24 memorial event | AI Generated Image

Leh, September 18: Climate activist, innovator and Leh Apex Body (LAB) leader Sonam Wangchuk has announced a 20-km padyatra in Ladakh on September 23 to press for the protection of the Union Territory’s culture, environment and democracy.

Wangchuk appealed to people to participate in the padyatra and attend the “martyrs day” event on September 24. The march comes amid ongoing demands for constitutional safeguards and a democratic elected body for Ladakh.

Weather Forces Change

In a post on X, Wangchuk said the padyatra, which was earlier scheduled from September 19 to 23, was changed due to cold nights and prevailing weather conditions.

Ladakh Padyatra March

Due to prevailing weather conditions with cold nights, we’re making it into a symbolic 20 Km march on 23rd Sept. followed by martyrs day event on 24th.

Inconvenience regretted, look forward to joining you & marching together… pic.twitter.com/iq8aRuwh5k — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) September 17, 2026

“Due to prevailing weather conditions with cold nights, we’re making it (padyatra) into a symbolic 20-km march on September 23 followed by martyrs day event on September 24,” he said.

In a video message, Wangchuk said the padyatra was postponed due to increasing cold and an effort to “warm up the political atmosphere”. He said the march would now be held symbolically towards Leh on September 23.

“On September 23, we will be observing martyrs' day to remember those who gave their lives for safeguarding Ladakh’s culture, environment and democracy,” Wangchuk said.

Protest Anniversary Adds Significance

Wangchuk appealed to people to join the padyatra on September 23 and attend the “martyrs day” event on September 24. His call comes after talks between Ladakh leaders and Ministry of Home Affairs officials in New Delhi on September 9, where both sides discussed the possibility of a Union Territory-level elected body for Ladakh under constitutional safeguards of Article 371.

Wangchuk had recently participated in a Citizens for Justice and Peace-led protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

On September 24, 2025, four people were killed and more than 40 were injured in police firing during protests in Leh over demands for statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, The New Indian Express reports.

The violence was among the worst witnessed in Ladakh in recent years. Following the protests, Wangchuk was booked under the National Security Act and lodged in Jodhpur jail after the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ladakh Director General of Police alleged that he was the ringleader of protesters and that his speeches had instigated youth to violence.

After nearly six months in detention, the Centre revoked his detention under the National Security Act in March this year, following which he was released from Jodhpur jail.

Compensation Brings Partial Relief

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recently sanctioned ex gratia relief for the four victims and 43 injured persons from last year’s violence in Leh, fulfilling a key demand of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance.

Saxena approved ex gratia assistance of Rs 15 lakh each for the next of kin of the four people who died in the September 24, 2025 violence in Leh.

An assistance of Rs 3 lakh was approved for those who suffered major injuries, while Rs 1 lakh was approved for those with minor injuries.

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According to the Ladakh administration, four civilians were killed and 44 others suffered major or minor injuries during the September 2, 2025 violence in Leh district amid protests for statehood.

The compensation announced for the victims and injured persons was among the key demands of LAB and KDA, which have been leading the agitation for constitutional safeguards and an elected democratic body for Ladakh.

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