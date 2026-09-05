'Very Large-Scale Agitation' If No Progress After September 9: Sonam Wangchuk Warns Centre Over Ladakh demands

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk | X

Sonam Wangchuk has warned that Ladakh could witness a “very large-scale agitation” if the Centre fails to make concrete progress on the region’s long-pending demands, putting renewed pressure on the government ahead of crucial talks scheduled in New Delhi next week.

Speaking on Friday, September 5, Wangchuk, who is associated with the Leh Apex Body (LAB), said the group would be left with little choice but to intensify its movement if Ladakh continued to face what he described as “stepmotherly treatment”, particularly in matters concerning its people and sensitive border areas.

According to Times of India, Wangchuk issued the warning ahead of a September 9 meeting between an LAB sub-committee and officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). He indicated that the outcome of the talks would determine the next course of action.

“If there is no concrete progress after September 9, we will be compelled to launch a very large-scale agitation,” Wangchuk said, warning that continued inaction could push the movement into a new phase.

Padyatra put on hold

The LAB had planned a foot march from Kargil to Leh beginning September 10. However, the proposed padyatra has now been postponed in view of the scheduled talks with the Centre.

Wangchuk and the organisation have indicated that the march could be revived if the September 9 discussions fail to produce a satisfactory outcome. The group has also called for wider support for Ladakh’s political rights, environmental concerns and the interests of people living along the strategically important border region.

The month of September is being observed by the LAB as “Martyrs’ Month” to remember those who were killed, injured or jailed during the violence that erupted in Ladakh in September 2025.

What Ladakh is seeking

At the centre of the ongoing movement are demands for stronger political representation and constitutional safeguards for the Union Territory.

The LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have been seeking an elected legislative structure for Ladakh with meaningful powers over legislation, administration and finances. They have also pushed for constitutional protection for the region, including safeguards similar to those available under the Sixth Schedule or through provisions such as Article 371.

The groups are additionally demanding the withdrawal of cases linked to the September 2025 violence, compensation for those affected and the publication of the inquiry commission’s report into the clashes.

Talks yet to resolve differences

The latest warning comes amid a prolonged political campaign that began after Ladakh was separated from Jammu and Kashmir and made a Union Territory in 2019.

Since then, the LAB and KDA have repeatedly engaged with the Centre seeking greater political autonomy, protection of Ladakh’s fragile environment and safeguards for its land, culture and employment opportunities.

Previous rounds of discussions, including talks held in May 2026, have resulted in some areas of understanding and draft proposals, but major differences remain, according to Wangchuk and the two regional bodies.

The groups have also expressed concern over what they describe as a trust deficit between Ladakh’s representatives and the Centre.

Wangchuk, who has previously undertaken hunger strikes and participated in peaceful demonstrations over Ladakh’s demands, has continued to advocate dialogue while warning that patience among protesters is wearing thin.

With the September 9 meeting now approaching, attention is once again focused on whether the Centre can make substantive progress on Ladakh’s demands — or whether the stalled dialogue will give way to another major round of agitation.