Brazil Fire: Major Blaze Breaks Out At Marista Santa Maria College, Emergency Operations Underway; Terrifying Visuals Go Viral |

Brazil: A massive fire broke out at Marista Santa Maria College in Brazil, with terrifying visuals from the scene showing flames engulfing parts of the campus and thick black smoke billowing high into the sky. Videos circulating on social media capture the intensity of the blaze, with large sections of the building seen wrapped in flames, raising serious concerns about safety and damage.

🚨🇧🇷 MASSIVE FIRE ENGULFS BRAZILIAN SCHOOL



A major fire has broken out at Marista Santa Maria College in Brazil, with video footage showing flames engulfing parts of the campus.



Firefighters are on scene working to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.



No… pic.twitter.com/TE2sv3eGYA — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 27, 2025

Firefighters rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported and were engaged in efforts to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the campus and nearby structures. Emergency response teams were battling the flames amid challenging conditions, as smoke continued to spread across the surrounding area.

No Casualties Or Injuries Reported Yet

As of now, authorities have not confirmed the cause of the fire. There is also no official information regarding injuries or casualties. Officials said assessments are ongoing, and details will be shared once the situation is fully brought under control.

The fire has caused panic among students, staff, and residents in the vicinity, with safety cordons reportedly being put in place as a precautionary measure. Emergency services remain on high alert while firefighters continue cooling operations and monitor the site for potential flare-ups.

The incident is still developing, and further updates are awaited as authorities evaluate the extent of damage and investigate the origin of the blaze.