Boris Johnson 'shares horror' at outbreak of antisemitic incidents in UK

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed on Wednesday his deep concerns over the recent outbreak of antisemitic incidents in the country following the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Community Security Trust (CST), a charity providing security and advice to Jewish people in the United Kingdom, reported a 320 percent increase in antisemitic incidents in a week since the outbreak of clashes between Israel and Palestine. The CST also reported a spate of antisemitic messages directed at university Jewish societies and their members on social media or messaging apps.

"I share his horror at the outbreak of antisemitic incidents and the government has conveyed that message loud and clear to those who are responsible for enforcing the law against hate crime of that kind. But obviously, we will continue to work to support the Jewish community in any way that we can," Johnson said in parliament in response to a question posed by Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Johnson added the government was "working closely with the CST to ensure victims come forward and report attacks".