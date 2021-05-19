Israel lashes out at Chinese state media for broadcasting 'blatant anti-Semitism'

Beijing [China]

Israeli embassy in China expressed discontent over what it called "blatant anti-Semitism" expressed on a program ran by a Chinese-state media outlet discussing ongoing violence between Israeli forces and Hamas.

In the program on CGTN, a Chinese state-affiliated media, host Zheng Junfeng questioned whether US support for Israel was truly based on shared democratic values.

The 3.36-minute clip of the program was also shared on the CGTN Twitter handle.

The host said: "some people believe that US pro-Israeli policy is traceable to the influence of wealthy Jews in the US and the Jewish lobby on US foreign policy makers." "Jews dominate finance and internet sectors," Zheng said, speaking in English. "So do they have the powerful lobbies some say? Possible." Replying to the clip, the embassy said: "We are appalled to see blatant anti-Semitism expressed in an official Chinese media outlet, we have hoped that the times of the "Jew's controlling the world" conspiracy theories were over, unfortunately anti-Semitism has shown its ugly face again." This comes at a time when tensions have skyrocketed between Israel and Palestine.

Israel carried airstrikes in Gaza, as Hamas and other Palestinian militants fired multiple rocket barrages at Israeli cities.