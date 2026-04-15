Blacklisted Iranian Supertanker Sails Openly Through Hormuz, Reaches Shores Despite US Blockade: Iran

Blacklisted Supertanker Sails Openly Through Strait Of Hormuz, Reaches Shores Despite US Blockade, Claims Iran | File Pic (Representational Image)

In a direct challenge to US sanctions, a blacklisted Iranian crude supertanker has reportedly sailed through the strategic Strait of Hormuz with its tracking system active and reached Iranian shores without obstruction, even as Washington claims to have enforced a sweeping maritime blockade.

VLCC Defies US Restrictions

According to the Iranian Consulate in Mumbai, the Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) capable of transporting up to 2 million barrels completed its journey without concealment. The vessel reportedly kept its tracking system switched on, signalling defiance of US monitoring and restrictions.

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US Claims Full Maritime Blockade

The development comes amid assertions by the US Central Command that a near-total blockade of Iranian maritime trade is underway. The US has warned that it would intercept vessels linked to Iran or those engaging with its ports.

Officials claim that within 36 hours of implementation, maritime trade to and from Iran had been largely halted.

Strait Of Hormuz Remains Critical Flashpoint

The Strait of Hormuz a vital global oil transit chokepoint continues to witness heightened tensions. Despite US claims, Iran appears to be maintaining selective shipping operations, particularly for its own oil exports.

Multiple Ships Breach Restrictions

Data from maritime tracking firm Kpler indicates that at least two additional vessels transited the strait after the blockade announcement.

The Liberia-flagged bulk carrier Christianna crossed after unloading cargo at Bandar Imam Khomeini.

The Comoros-flagged tanker Elpis, carrying methanol, also cleared the strait after departing Bushehr

Both movements suggest gaps in enforcement of the US restrictions.

Trade War At Sea Intensifies

With nearly 90% of Iran’s economy dependent on seaborne trade, the evolving situation underscores a growing confrontation at sea. While the US asserts control, incidents like the VLCC’s voyage highlight the complexity of enforcing a full maritime blockade in one of the world’s busiest shipping corridors.