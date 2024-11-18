 Bizarre! Beggar Family Hosts Grand Feast For Around 20,000 People, Spends Whopping 1.25 Cr Pakistani Rupees In Gujranwala; Watch VIDEO
The feast was organised by the family to mark their grandmother's 40th day of death. The family invited the people and also arranged around 2,000 vehicles to help the guests to reach the destination.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 08:20 AM IST
article-image
Beggar Family Hosts Grand Feast For Around 20,000 People, Spends Whopping 1.25 Cr Pakistani Rupees. | Representational Image

Gujranwala: A bizarre incident has come to light from Pakistan which might bring embarrassment to many millionaires and even billionaires. A beggar family in Pakistan's Gujranwala organised a grand feast for around 20,000 people costing around whopping 1.25 crore Pakistani rupees. The feast was organised by the family to mark their grandmother's 40th day of death. The family invited the people and also arranged around 2,000 vehicles to help the guests to reach the destination.

The event was organised near the Rahwali Railway Station in Gujranwala. Thousands of people from across Punjab attended the grand gathering. The feast featured an elaborate menu:

Lunch: Traditional dishes like siri paye, murabba, and various meat delicacies.

Dinner: Tender mutton, naan matar ganj (sweet rice) and several desserts. To accommodate the massive crowd, 250 goats were reportedly slaughtered for the occasion.

Videos of the event quickly went viral on social media. Attendees praised the scale of the event, while others questioned the source of funding. Many commented humorously about the irony of a beggar family hosting such a luxurious feast.

A user said, "Our Modiji feeds 80 crore beggars every month." Another commented, "Pakistan is a country of beggars." One of the users pointed the benefit of being a beggar in Pakistan. The user said, "It is a fact that in Pakistan, anyone who has learnt the art of begging for food can never remain hungry!"

The lavish spending has sparked debates online. Many are curious about how a family, identifying as beggars, could afford such an extravagant event. While some admired their generosity, others pointed out inconsistencies in their proclaimed financial status.

