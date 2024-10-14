 'Bishnoi Gang Is Connected To Indian Agents,' Says Canada Police; Claims 'They Are Targeting Pro-Khalistani Elements' (VIDEO)
'Bishnoi Gang Is Connected To Indian Agents,' Says Canada Police; Claims 'They Are Targeting Pro-Khalistani Elements' (VIDEO)

"They use organised crime elements. It has been publically attributed and claimed by one organised crime group in particular - Bishnoi Group. We believe that the group is connected to the agents of the Government of India," said Brigitte Gauvin, Assistant Commissioner, Federal Policing, National Security, Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 11:18 PM IST
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in its briefing in Ottawa, Ontarioon on Monday made serious allegations against India and said that the country was "targeting South Asian community members but they are specifically targeting pro-Khalistani elements in Canada."

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner, Mike Duheme said, "Over the past few years and more recently, law enforcement agencies in Canada have successfully investigated and charged a significant number of individuals for their direct involvement in homicides, extortions & other criminal acts of violence."

"In addition, there have been well over a dozen credible imminent threats to life which have led to the conduct of duty to warn, by law enforcement with members of South Asian community and specifically, members of the pro-Khalistan movement."

"In February 2024, the RCMP created a multi-disciplinary team to investigate and coordinate efforts to combat this threat. The team has learnt a significant amount of information on breadth & depth of criminal activity orchestrated by agents of the Government of India, in consequential threats to the safety and security of Canadians & individuals living in Canada."

"Despite law enforcement's action, the harm has continued, posing a serious threat to our public safety. We reached a point where we felt that it was imperative to confront Govt of India and inform the public about some very serious findings that have been uncovered through our investigations," said the Commissioner, Mike Duheme.

