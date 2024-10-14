'Have No Faith In Trudeau Govt': India Withdraws High Commissioner, Other Diplomats From Canada

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau | ANI

Amid the fresh India-Canada face-off, India decided to downgrade diplomatic ties with Canada. "The Government of India has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials," read the MEA statement.

"It was underlined that in an atmosphere of extremism and violence, the Trudeau Government's actions endangered their safety. We have no faith in the current Canadian Government's commitment to ensure their security. Therefore, the Government of India has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials," the MEA statement stated.

"The Canadian Charge d’Affaires was summoned by the Secretary (East) this evening. He was informed that the baseless targeting of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely unacceptable," the MEA statement further mentioned.

This is breaking news. More details to follow.