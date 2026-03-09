Bill Introduced In US House To Overturn Trump’s H-1B Visa Order, Relief Likely For Indians

A bill has been introduced in the United States House of Representatives seeking to overturn former President Donald Trump’s executive order that imposed stricter conditions and a steep fee on H-1B visas, a move that could bring significant relief to Indian professionals.

The legislation was introduced by Democratic lawmaker Bonnie Watson Coleman, who argued that the order had created obstacles for American employers and institutions that rely on highly skilled foreign workers.

Trump signed the executive order in September, increasing the H-1B visa fee to $100,000 and imposing stricter salary and employment requirements for companies hiring foreign workers under the programme.

The H-1B visa programme allows US companies, especially in the technology sector, to hire skilled professionals from abroad. Indian workers form the largest share of H-1B visa recipients.

According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services data, around 71% of H-1B visas approved in 2024 were granted to Indian nationals.

Coleman said the programme does not replace American workers but rather bridges domestic and global talent, strengthening the US economy.

Several Democratic lawmakers have backed the bill, including Yvette Clarke, Lois Frankel, Seth Moulton and Hank Johnson. If passed, the legislation could reverse the controversial visa restrictions and ease concerns among thousands of Indian professionals seeking employment in the US.