Bill Gates tests positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms

Washington: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Wednesday informed that he has contracted COVID-19 and quarantined at home.

Taking to Twitter, the billionaire said that he is fully vaccinated and has access to testing and "great medical care." "I've tested positive for COVID. I'm experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts' advice by isolating until I'm healthy again," Gates tweeted.

"I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care," the Tweet added.

Gates has been an active participant in the global effort to distribute COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines with his Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation working with the UN-chaired Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator and the COVAX facility, as per Sputnik News Agency.

The billionaire also published a book titled "How to Prevent the Next Pandemic" earlier in May.

