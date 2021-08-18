Big campaign on to retain Afghan flag in new Emirate

Advertisement

Kabul: A number of youngsters gathered in Kunar province of Afghanistan demanded the Taliban to retain the government flag.

According to media reports, there is a vast campaign on social media demanding the Afghanistan Islamic Emirate to maintain the Afghan flag while others suggest a joint flag of both.

WOMEN SEEKS SHARE IN UPCOMING GOVT

A number of women gathered in Kabul demanding a share in the upcoming government.

The women asked power holders not to be forgotten in the upcoming regime.

The women though did not name the Taliban directly; this is apparently a rare move in Afghanistan where the Taliban are grappling control of nearly the entire country, reports said.

KABUL RETURNING TO NORMALCY

In the Afghan capital, the situation is barely looking to be coming to normal as the number of Taliban members carrying weapons is relatively less.

The number of shops also increased and now there are more people on the streets of Kabul compared with the past two days.

Public transportation also got relatively back on the streets and there was also some traffic personnel seen in the city.

TALIBAN CONTROL LAW & ORDER

The Taliban also share frequent video clips of arresting thieves in Kabul city who were impersonating them and were robbing people and property.

Though the AIE in their statement said that academic institutions will remain open for both boys and girls, the institutions are still closed in Kabul.

In the public health sector, the Taliban members have also met a group of female doctors in Kabul asking them to continue their jobs as normal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 03:02 AM IST