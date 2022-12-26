Benazir Bhutto's Death Anniversary: All about Pakistan's first woman head

Benazir Bhutto | File

Benazir Bhutto, a Pakistani politician and the first woman to head Pakistan-a Muslim-majority country.

Bhutto served as the 11th and 13th prime minister of Pakistan from 1988 to 1990 and again from 1993 to 1996. She chaired the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) from the early 1980s until her assassination in 2007.

Early Life

Bhutto was born in Karachi to a politically family. She was the daughter of Zulfikar Bhutto, Prime Minister of Pakistan in 1973.

She studied at Harvard University and the University of Oxford, where she was President of the Oxford Union.

She returned to Pakistan in 1977, shortly before her father was ousted in a military coup and executed.

Career

Bhutto and her mother Nusrat took control of the PPP and led the country's Movement for the Restoration of Democracy. She was repeatedly imprisoned by Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq's military government and then self-exiled to Britain in 1984. She returned in 1986 and—influenced by Thatcherite economics—transformed the PPP's platform from a socialist to a liberal one, before leading it to victory in the 1988 election.

Bhutto had a liberal and a secularist ideologically.

Death

Benazir was assassinated Dec 27, 2007 while leaving a campaign rally in Rawalpindi for the PPP at Liaquat National Bagh in the run-up to the January 2008 parliamentary elections.

Her husband and former president Asif Ali Zardari had presided over the main ceremony at Benazir’s hometown of Larkana in Sindh province.