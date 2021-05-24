Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko 'hijacks' plane to nab journalist; threatens to shoot down flight

Dissident Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, 26, was flying back to Lithuania from a holiday in Greece on Sunday when the plane was ordered to make an emergency landing in Minsk.

Protasevich, who is the founder of a social media channel which has organised massive protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, was hauled off the plane, stopped on the pretext of a bomb threat. His girlfriend Sofia was also detained.

It is understood that Lukashenko -- 'Europe's last dictator' -- personally gave the order for the 170 passengers to be brought down hundreds of miles from their destination, so that the journalist could be apprehended. He also ordered a MiG-29 fighter jet be scrambled to escort the plane. Aviation experts have claimed that Belarus threatened to shoot down the Ryanair flight unless it did not land immediately.