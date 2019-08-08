Beatles fans come together for 50th anniversary of Abbey Road

London: Hundreds of Beatles fans came together outside London's Abbey Road Studios on Thursday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band making one of the most iconic album covers of all time. Fans mobbed the pedestrian crossing exactly five decades on from the moment when Britain's legendary Fab Four walked across for the photo that was used on the sleeve of their final studio album, "Abbey Road".

The shot of John Lennon leading band mates Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and George Harrison over the zebra crossing is instantly recognised all over the world.

Beatles tribute band Fab Gear pulled up in a psychedelic Rolls-Royce and recreated the moment, as fans halted the traffic. Mary Anne Laffin, 66, flew in from New York to be at what she called a "holy shrine". As a youngster, she ran on the pitch when The Beatles played at New York's Shea Stadium in 1966.