BBC To Scrap Three Broadcast Services, Cut Up To 2,000 Jobs In £500 Million Cost-Saving Drive

BBC To Cut Up To 2,000 Jobs, Close Radio 4 Extra And BBC Scotland TV Channel Amid Financial Pressure | File Photo

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has announced plans to cut between 1,800 and 2,000 jobs and discontinue three traditional broadcast services as part of a wider drive to save £500 million by 2028, according to the broadcaster's announcement on October 20, 2026.

The planned changes come amid financial pressures, including declining licence-fee income, rising production costs and broader economic challenges. The BBC aims to reshape its operations for an increasingly digital audience, with several programmes and services moving to online platforms instead of traditional television and radio.

Under the plan, BBC Three will become an online-only service, while the BBC Scotland television channel and Radio 4 Extra will cease linear broadcasting in spring 2027. Their content will continue to be available, in different forms, through BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds and other BBC platforms.

BBC Plans Up To 2,000 Job Cuts Amid Financial Pressures

According to the BBC, the overall job reduction target stands at between 1,800 and 2,000 positions, equivalent to nearly one in 10 of its approximately 21,500 employees.

Around 550 roles had already been earmarked for cuts under earlier plans, including positions in news and more than 30 jobs in BBC Sport. On October 20, BBC News also announced a further net reduction of just over 100 roles, which is expected to save approximately £5.5 million.

The broadcaster is pursuing the reductions as part of its broader cost-saving strategy, although further savings will still be needed beyond the measures announced so far.

BBC Three To Become Online-Only Again

BBC Three, which primarily targets younger audiences, will stop broadcasting as a traditional television channel in spring 2027 and become available online through BBC iPlayer and other platforms, including YouTube.

The move marks the second time the channel has shifted away from conventional television broadcasting. BBC Three became online-only in 2016 before returning to linear television in 2022.

Despite the planned closure of its broadcast channel, the BBC has said it will continue producing content for younger audiences, with increased investment in programming aimed at this demographic.

BBC Scotland TV Channel To Close Linear Broadcast

The BBC Scotland television channel will also end its traditional broadcast service in spring 2027. Its content will remain available on BBC iPlayer, while selected programmes will also be shown on BBC One and BBC Two in Scotland.

The changes will affect a small number of related positions, including around 10 roles in Scotland, according to the details provided in the announcement.

The move forms part of the BBC's broader effort to shift audiences towards digital platforms while continuing to provide regional programming.

Radio 4 Extra To Shut, Programmes To Move Online

Radio 4 Extra, known for its archive of speech-based programming, including comedy, drama and documentaries, will also close its linear radio service in spring 2027.

Much of its programming will move to BBC Sounds, the broadcaster's audio streaming platform. The Daily Service will also be available on BBC Sounds and local radio, allowing audiences to access the programme through alternative services.

The planned closure reflects the BBC's wider strategy of consolidating its traditional broadcast operations while expanding digital access to its content.

BBC Director-General Matt Brittin Defends 'Tough Choices'

BBC Director-General Matt Brittin described the changes as necessary “tough choices”, saying the broadcaster must make its resources work harder and adapt to a digital, on-demand media environment.

The BBC has emphasised that the end of the three linear services does not mean all their content will disappear. Instead, programming will increasingly be distributed through online platforms as audience habits change.

However, the broadcaster has acknowledged that the announced measures will not meet all its savings requirements, leaving further financial decisions ahead as it works towards its £500 million target by 2028.