BBC Layoffs: UK Public Broadcaster To Cut Hundreds Of Newsroom Jobs In Major Cost-Saving Drive

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is set to cut hundreds of jobs, including those in its news division, next week. The layoffs are part of a wider cost-reduction programme that could ultimately result in around 2,000 positions being eliminated across the organisation.

Funding discussions near end

This comes amid discussions with ministers over the broadcaster's future funding arrangements entering their final phase, a new report said.

The BBC has a workforce of over 20,000 staff and is expected to cut about a tenth of its costs, resulting in 2,000 job losses. The news division itself employs a quarter of the staff and is set to be the first to reveal its plan next week, according to Financial Times.

Radio programmes may be affected

Certain radio programmes are expected to be impacted by the layoffs, with reports warning that audiences may notice changes to BBC services.

The broadcaster has not yet publicly announced the final details of the proposed cuts, but the expected changes would mark one of the broadcaster's most significant downsizing exercises in the past 15 years.

US media job cuts

Earlier last month, US-based Associated Press reportedly cut 20 journalism positions in the United States as part of a restructuring plan that put greater focus on visual reporting and alternative sources of income, shifting from print journalism.

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Earlier in the year, The Washington Post, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, reduced its workforce by one-third.