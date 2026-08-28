Barron Trump Keeps Low Profile Amid Security Concerns Following Threats

US Secret Service Aware Of Iran TV Threat Against Barron Trump | File Pic

Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump, has been leading an increasingly private life amid heightened security concerns surrounding his family, The New York Post reported. The development comes after three assassination attempts targeting his father over a two-year period.

Barron, who is completing his sophomore year at New York University, has largely stayed away from the public eye. According to the report, he spent a significant portion of the summer with his mother, US First Lady Melania Trump, at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

"He doesn't go out", a source close to Trump told the publication. "The kid's pretty reclusive", said another source.

A source said Barron prefers not to be seen in public and makes efforts to avoid attention, retreating "quickly" to private locations when necessary.

"You don't see him hanging around," the source added.

Read Also US Secret Service Aware Of Iran TV Threat Against Barron Trump

Barron reportedly affected by Charlie Kirk's assassination

The New York Post also reported that Barron had developed a friendship with conservative activist Charlie Kirk and was deeply affected by his assassination. According to the report, Barron contacted his father after learning about Kirk's death and told him, "This is what happens when you go out there".

Melania Trump's office has sought to keep details about Barron's personal life out of the public domain, particularly amid concerns over threats against him.

"in light of recent threats...any details concerning his [Barron's] private life be excluded from all coverage."

The First Lady is said to be highly protective of her son and respects his preference for maintaining a private existence.

Melania sought extended Secret Service protection for Barron

Barron's security arrangements also remained a concern after Donald Trump's first presidential term ended. As Barron was nearing the point when his Secret Service protection was due to expire, Melania's office contacted the White House and asked then-President Joe Biden to approve an extension of his security detail. The Biden administration granted the request.

In a section of Melania's documentary, she can be heard telling Secret Service personnel in January 2025, "I know Barron won't go out. And I respect that."

The remark was made while preparations were underway for Donald Trump's inauguration, including plans for the first family to travel along Pennsylvania Avenue. The outdoor portion of the ceremony was subsequently moved indoors because of extremely cold weather.

Iran's threat to Barron Trump

Security concerns surrounding Barron escalated earlier this week after Iranian state television aired an unusual segment targeting the president's youngest son. The broadcast reportedly outlined ways to locate Barron and announced a $10 million (over Rs 95 crore) reward.

The video, produced by IRGC-affiliated media and aired on Iran's state television Channel 3, was titled "Where to kill Barron Trump". It reportedly described and illustrated aspects of the 20-year-old's movements.

The clip claimed Barron is "fully monitored" while alleging that a woman had managed to get past Secret Service security and had previously sat beside him during a private meeting.

Iranian state television had also released a video targeting Melania Trump the previous month. Toward the end of that broadcast, the focus shifted to Barron, concluding with the warning: "This is just the beginning. Barron Trump, wait for us."

US Secret Service aware of threat video

The US Secret Service has acknowledged awareness of the Iranian broadcast threatening Barron, CNN reported.

"The US Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees," Secret Service spokesperson Nate Herring told CNN.

The agency, however, declined to provide further details about its protective intelligence activities, citing operational security concerns.

Meanwhile, Iran's Security Chief Mohsen Rezaei dismissed reports of a possible plot against Barron as false. Speaking to Lebanon's Al Manar TV on Thursday, Rezaei said claims that Iran was planning to assassinate Trump's youngest son were a lie.