Bangladesh Unrest: Protesters Smoke Cigarettes Inside Parliament, Create Ruckus As Sheikh Hasina Flees To India (Video Viral)

Ruckus inside Bangladesh Parliament on August 5

Dhaka, August 5: Bangladesh has been rocked by a coup as Army took over the country. Sheikh Hasina, following weeks of protests that started as student demonstrations regarding reforms to the civil service quota system, resigned as the Prime Minister before fleeing the country.

However, as soon as the ex-PM left the country, protesters not only stormed into the official residence where Hasina was residing, but also barged into the country's parliament on Monday. Videos showed protesters creating ruckus inside the Parliament. A viral picture doing rounds on social media platform X allegedly showed a young protester smoking inside the Parliament.

#Bangladesh unrest: Violent protesters occupy Parliament, smoke inside after Sheikh Hasina flees Dhaka. Thousands of violent protesters stormed the Bangladesh Parliament building, following a rampage at PM Hasina’s official residence, Ganabhaban, in Dhaka. pic.twitter.com/quetPz9M8g — MD Rais Ansari (@Rais76Ansari) August 5, 2024

Disturbing visuals showed protesters having a free run inside the Bangladesh Parliament.

Videos showed protesters sitting on the benches inside the Parliament and clicking pictures and making videos of the disorder caused by them inside the House.

There was chaos inside the Parliament as thick smoke engulfed the Parliament as protesters used smoke cannons.

The mass protests had started in Bangladesh by a large number of students who argued that the existing quotas unfairly benefited loyalists of Sheikh Hasina's ruling party, the Awami League. The protests caused disruption in Bangladesh as the country remained on edge. On Sunday, the protests turned violent as tensions grew in Bangladesh.

On Monday, there were reports that the Army gave 45 minutes' notice to Sheikh Hasina, following which she resigned and flew to India. Reports claimed she would be flying to London after landing in India.