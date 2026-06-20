Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman To Visit Malaysia, China As Part Of 1st Overseas Tour

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman |

Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will be on his first official foreign tour since assuming office. He will be on a two-day visit to Malaysia on June 21–22, followed by a trip to China, with labour market issues and educational cooperation expected to be the key agenda, according to local media citing foreign ministry officials.

He is scheduled to return on June 26. Around 20 delegates are said to be accompanying him, though some members may return after the Malaysia leg of the tour, with possible changes ahead of the Beijing visit.

Notably, Malaysia remains one of the largest destinations for Bangladeshi migrant workers.

Previous visits to Malaysia

Tarique Rahman first visited Malaysia in 1997. He later travelled there frequently between 2001 and 2005 while serving as BNP’s senior joint secretary general during Khaleda Zia’s tenure as prime minister. He also visited Malaysia from London on June 2, 2014, while serving as BNP senior vice chairman.

China tour focus

In Beijing, trade and infrastructure projects will be on the agenda, according to the officials.