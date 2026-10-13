Bangladesh Plans Legal Action Over Alleged Harassment Of Muhammad Yunus At New York Airport | X - Ekattor_71

Prime Minister’s Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman said the government would initiate legal proceedings over the incident, in which suspected supporters of the banned Awami League allegedly harassed the former interim government chief adviser.

The Bangladesh government will take legal action over the alleged harassment of former interim government chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at John F Kennedy Airport in New York, Prime Minister’s Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman said on Tuesday.

Addressing a regular press briefing at the Secretariat on October 13, Zahed said the government would follow the same legal procedure adopted after actress Azmeri Haque Badhon was harassed in Italy last month.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS | MUHAMMAD YUNUS CONFRONTED BY PEOPLE AT JFK AIRPORT.@Yunus_Centre must answer for his record in Bangladesh. Since the political upheaval of 2024, the country has faced political instability, mob violence, attacks on religious minorities, and serious concerns over democratic freedoms.Salute to those who stood up against this Animal Younus. @SwapanCS @SujeebunShyan @netizenhind @RadharamnDas @mayukhrghosh @pratimbose @avroneel80 @MeghUpdates @avarakai @VladAdiReturns @aravind @sidhant @deepscribble @SanataniHinduBD @avroneel80 @ajaykraina @col_chaubey @Rupak_Chudhry https://t.co/U0JssPWHJP — Sagarsufian (@Sagarsufian2) October 12, 2026

Yunus Confronted By Protesters At New York Airport

A video circulating on social media shows Yunus leaving John F Kennedy Airport in a wheelchair as several people approach him and shout slogans.

The protesters were also heard making abusive remarks and questioning why the former interim government chief adviser had travelled to the United States.

Supporters of the banned Awami League living abroad have been accused of involvement in the incident.

Government Warns Of Legal Consequences

Responding to journalists’ questions about the incident, Zahed said the government would pursue legal action against those responsible, similar to the measures initiated following Badhon’s harassment in Italy.

“I am aware of the legal process initiated after our actress Azmeri Haque Badhon was harassed. The same will happen in this case. I want to tell the Awami League ‘terrorists’ abroad that if they attempt such actions, it will not go unchallenged.”

The adviser said the government would not overlook such incidents involving Bangladeshi figures abroad.

Government To Review Protocol Arrangements

Zahed also said the authorities would examine whether there had been any lapse in the protocol and status accorded to Yunus, who previously headed Bangladesh’s interim government.

The government would assess whether the arrangements made for the former chief adviser were appropriate, he indicated.

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Zahed Rules Out Reconciliation With Awami League

Asked about the possibility of political reconciliation, Zahed ruled out any such prospect with the Awami League.

He cited what he described as the absence of remorse among the party’s leaders and their continued threats as reasons for his position.