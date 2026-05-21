Bangladesh: Outrage In Dhaka After 8-Year-Old Girl's Beheaded Body Found In Neighbour's House

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Dhaka: An eight-year-old girl was reportedly beheaded at her neighbour’s home in Dhaka’s Pallabi area on Wednesday, sparking outrage across Bangladesh.

The victim, identified as Ramisa Akter, was a second-grade student at Popular Model High School, according to Daily star report.

The child’s body was discovered in a sublet room belonging to Sohel Rana, 32, a rickshaw mechanic, who was later detained in the evening. The gruesome crime left the bereaved family, relatives, and neighbours devastated and enraged.

Women's Wing of Jamaat Dhaka city north held a human chain in the capital's Mirpur protesting the killing.

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Bangladesh Cricket Board also posted about the incident on X and demanded justice.

"We are deeply shocked and outraged at the heinous crime committed against little Ramisa. Our hearts bleed for Ramisa and all victims of such senseless acts of cruelty. We are united today in demanding justice," the cricket board's post read.

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Bangladesh MP Nahid Islam posted a detailed post on the incident expressing condolenceslences. "We are deeply saddened and left speechless by the brutal abuse and tragic murder of young Ramisa in Pallabi, Mirpur. This horrific incident has shaken the collective conscience of the entire nation," he posted.

"It is deeply alarming that within the last seven days, at least four young girls, including Ramisa, have been physically abused and murdered across the country," he added.

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He further said, "It is deeply alarming that within the last seven days, at least four young girls, including Ramisa, have been physically abused and murdered across the country. "

He urged the government to adopt a strict zero-tolerance policy against these heinous crimes.

The accused, a sublet tenant, was living in a room of a flat with his wife Swapna, while two other families occupied the remaining rooms. The other tenants were outside when the incident took place.

Police and family members suspect that the detainee lured the child into his room, raped her, and then killed her when she screamed.